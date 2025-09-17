Prahlad praises Priyanka Chopra's 'focused' personality, calls her 'single-minded'
What's the story
Veteran ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar recently showered praise on actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, he said, "Priyanka is a doll, she's a great person to work with. She's very ambitious, she's very single-minded, she's very focused." "She has a certain sense of dignity which she will not allow people to enter," he said, referring to the media speculation surrounding her personal life.
Professionalism
'She held her dignity': Kakkar on Chopra Jonas
Kakkar further said, "Everybody else was commenting. She never said anything. She held her dignity." "And if it was a frivolous relationship, she would have laughed. Obviously, it was serious. So, it was very personal to her." "She didn't want it to be written about, she didn't want to be talked about it." While Kakkar didn't name who he was talking about, it was widely rumored in the mid-2000s that Chopra Jonas was involved with Shah Rukh Khan.
Transformation
Kakkar on her physical transformation for 'Dostana'
Kakkar also spoke about Chopra Jonas's physical transformation for her role in Dostana. He said she had "huge disadvantages" when she started her career, such as being "dark" and having "bad skin." "She lost a lot of weight to look like the way she did in Dostana. She looked like a million dollars in Dostana," he said. Meanwhile, Chopra Jonas was recently seen in Prime Video's Heads of State.