Prahlad praises Priyanka Chopra's 'focused' personality, calls her 'single-minded'

Professionalism

'She held her dignity': Kakkar on Chopra Jonas

Kakkar further said, "Everybody else was commenting. She never said anything. She held her dignity." "And if it was a frivolous relationship, she would have laughed. Obviously, it was serious. So, it was very personal to her." "She didn't want it to be written about, she didn't want to be talked about it." While Kakkar didn't name who he was talking about, it was widely rumored in the mid-2000s that Chopra Jonas was involved with Shah Rukh Khan.