Attention! Fake websites, bogus lotteries are targeting iPhone 17 buyers

As Apple opened pre-orders for the new iPhone 17, cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has warned of a spike in online scams targeting potential buyers. Fraudsters are using the hype around the device to run scams such as fake websites, bogus lotteries, and phony "tester" programs. These tactics are aimed at stealing personal and financial information from unsuspecting users.

Scam tactics Fake websites are luring users to share card details One of the most common scams involves fake websites mimicking Apple's official store. These sites entice users with early pre-order options for iPhone 17, often claiming that the device will sell out quickly. When users attempt to "purchase" the phone, they are asked to enter their bank card details which are then stolen by scammers.

New scams A look at fake lotteries and 'tester' programs Scammers are also running some fake lotteries promising free iPhones as prizes. To enter, users have to fill out surveys, provide personal information such as email addresses and phone numbers, and sometimes even pay a delivery/service fee. Meanwhile, phony "tester" programs invite tech enthusiasts to test the iPhone 17 early but require them to provide contact details, shipping addresses, and payment for delivery.

Safety tips Verify before you buy, says Kaspersky expert Tatyana Shcherbakova, a Web Content Analyst at Kaspersky, warned that cybercriminals exploit the excitement of major product launches to breach data. She advised users to prioritize verification over impulse buying. To stay safe from these scams, Kaspersky recommends buying only from official sources like Apple's website or authorized retailers and carriers.