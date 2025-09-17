Liquid Glass, karaoke: What's new in Apple's tvOS 26

Apple has unveiled a major update for its Apple TV platform, tvOS 26. The update introduces a new design language called Liquid Glass, along with smarter features and some unexpected additions like karaoke and enhanced audio support. The changes aim to transform the Apple TV from just a streaming device into a complete entertainment hub.

Design overhaul Liquid Glass UI overhaul The most striking change in tvOS 26 is the introduction of Liquid Glass, Apple's new UI style. The design features translucent buttons, reflective accents, as well as a more cohesive look that matches iOS and iPadOS. Control Center has also been simplified with clearer tabs for profiles, Home controls, and VPN access.

User experience Profile selection and automatic sign-ins The tvOS 26 also improves user profiles by prompting users to select a profile when waking up, making it easier for families to switch between them. Plus, streaming apps linked to your Apple ID now sign in automatically, eliminating the need for constant password typing.

App upgrade Karaoke mode in the Music app The Music app on Apple TV has been revamped with an interactive karaoke mode. Users can now use their iPhones as microphones while their friends cheer them on with live emoji reactions from their devices. The firmware also comes with automatic lyric translation and phonetic guides, making it easier to sing in different languages.

Sound Major audio upgrades The tvOS 26 brings some major audio upgrades. Users can now lock an AirPlay-enabled speaker as their permanent output, saving them from the hassle of re-pairing every time. The update also offers passthrough audio for pure and unprocessed sound straight to receivers, and new Dolby Atmos 9.6.1 support with overhead and front channels for a more immersive experience.