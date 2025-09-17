Liquid Glass, karaoke: What's new in Apple's tvOS 26
What's the story
Apple has unveiled a major update for its Apple TV platform, tvOS 26. The update introduces a new design language called Liquid Glass, along with smarter features and some unexpected additions like karaoke and enhanced audio support. The changes aim to transform the Apple TV from just a streaming device into a complete entertainment hub.
Design overhaul
Liquid Glass UI overhaul
The most striking change in tvOS 26 is the introduction of Liquid Glass, Apple's new UI style. The design features translucent buttons, reflective accents, as well as a more cohesive look that matches iOS and iPadOS. Control Center has also been simplified with clearer tabs for profiles, Home controls, and VPN access.
User experience
Profile selection and automatic sign-ins
The tvOS 26 also improves user profiles by prompting users to select a profile when waking up, making it easier for families to switch between them. Plus, streaming apps linked to your Apple ID now sign in automatically, eliminating the need for constant password typing.
App upgrade
Karaoke mode in the Music app
The Music app on Apple TV has been revamped with an interactive karaoke mode. Users can now use their iPhones as microphones while their friends cheer them on with live emoji reactions from their devices. The firmware also comes with automatic lyric translation and phonetic guides, making it easier to sing in different languages.
Sound
Major audio upgrades
The tvOS 26 brings some major audio upgrades. Users can now lock an AirPlay-enabled speaker as their permanent output, saving them from the hassle of re-pairing every time. The update also offers passthrough audio for pure and unprocessed sound straight to receivers, and new Dolby Atmos 9.6.1 support with overhead and front channels for a more immersive experience.
Feature enhancements
Other improvements in tvOS 26
The update also brings improvements to FaceTime on Apple TV, including Contact Posters appearing on screen and Live Captions supporting more languages. Incoming phone calls now show up for the active profile, with an option to answer via a HomePod or iPhone. Other refinements include a cleaner TV app layout, the customizable screen savers down to individual aerial shots, and Thread 1.4 support for smoother smart home networking.