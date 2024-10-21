Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk's xAI is recruiting Hindi AI tutors to train its AI systems in language understanding, offering an hourly rate of ₹5,000.

The role involves categorizing data, creating learning tasks, and requires strong English skills, with the option to work remotely after a two-week training period.

The company also provides benefits like medical, dental, and vision insurance.

The job posting is live on LinkedIn

Elon Musk's xAI is hiring Hindi AI tutors at ₹5,000/hr

By Akash Pandey 01:00 pm Oct 21, 202401:00 pm

What's the story Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) firm, xAI, has posted a one-of-a-kind job opening for AI tutors specializing in one or more languages including Hindi. The position comes with a pay ranging from $35 to $65 (around ₹2,900 to ₹5,400) per hour. As an AI tutor, your main job would be to ensure that the company's AI systems are learning the right way by feeding them with relevant data and feedback. This information is key to making these systems smarter.

Job responsibilities

AI tutors' role in xAI's mission

The main aim of xAI is to build AI systems that can understand the world. As an AI tutor, you'd be tasked with feeding these systems accurately labeled data for learning. This information plays a key role in training AI systems to enhance their language understanding abilities, much like today's chatbots and AI writing assistants. The tutor will work closely with xAI's technical team, making sure the data provided is of high quality.

Task breakdown

Categorizing information for xAI's systems

A major chunk of an AI tutor's work at xAI will be to label or categorize information using the company's software. This will include explaining what certain data means to the AI. Tutors will also be responsible for creating new learning tasks for the AI and writing assignments, that help improve its language understanding or text production skills.

Skills required

xAI seeks English proficient individuals for AI tutor role

xAI is looking for people with strong English reading and writing skills, both informally and professionally, for the AI tutor role. While not a requirement, experience in writing or journalism or strong research skills are seen as a plus. The position requires an ability to source information from different outlets as it involves a lot of research and content labeling.

Work flexibility

AI tutor role offers remote work and attractive benefits

The AI tutor position at xAI is a remote role, enabling people to work from home after a two-week training period. The standard working hours are 9:00am to 5:30pm but post-training, tutors can adjust their schedules as per their time zones. Along with an hourly rate of $35-$65, xAI also offers benefits like medical, dental, and vision insurance.