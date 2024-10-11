'Wants belongings back': Man learns about breakup via Apple Intelligence
In a shocking turn of events, New York-based software developer Nick Spreen learned he was single again via an alert on his iPhone 15 Pro. The notification was created by an early version of Apple Intelligence's text message summary feature. The tool summarized multiple breakup texts from his girlfriend with the words, "No longer in a relationship; wants belongings from the apartment."
Spreen shares AI breakup experience on social media
Spreen took to the X social network to share his one-of-a-kind breakup experience, posting a screenshot of the AI-generated message. He captioned it, "for anyone who's wondered what an Apple Intelligence summary of a breakup text looks like." The post went viral in no time, triggering a debate on the role of artificial intelligence in personal communications.
Apple Intelligence's text summary feature: A brief overview
The text message summary feature is a part of Apple Intelligence, which the tech giant announced in June. It is expected to release with iOS 18.1 update later this month but has been available in a public beta test of iOS 18 since July. The feature works like a simplified ChatGPT, interpreting incoming text messages and offering a condensed version of their content.
Spreen confirms authenticity and accuracy of AI breakup message
Responding to doubts over the authenticity of the AI breakup message, Spreen confirmed on X that it was real and the tool accurately summarized his girlfriend's messages. He offered more context over email to Ars Technica, saying they had an argument in a bar before she sent the text. Despite the weirdness, Spreen found some comfort in the AI's involvement, comparing it to a personal assistant who stays professional even in tough situations.