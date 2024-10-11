Summarize Simplifying... In short Windows 11's latest update has a bug causing unexplained storage loss, with users unable to delete certain files from the Windows Update cache.

Microsoft has acknowledged the issue, attributing it to complications with their new checkpoint updating system, and is working on a fix.

Despite a potential discrepancy in the reported file size, users are keenly awaiting a solution to reclaim their storage space. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Windows 11 update leaves 9GB of files undeletable

Windows 11 24H2 update causes unexplained storage loss

By Akash Pandey 06:24 pm Oct 11, 202406:24 pm

What's the story A newly discovered bug in the Windows 11 operating system is creating a major storage problem for users. The glitch, linked to the recent 24H2 update, reportedly leaves some 9GB of undeletable files on the user's drive. Windows Latest was the first to spot the issue, which has since been corroborated by several user reports.

File location

Bug leaves undeletable files in Windows Update cache

The bug-ridden files reside inside the Windows Update cache, a storage area where the OS keeps required data for updates. Normally, these files can be deleted automatically by Windows or manually by users. But, thanks to this bug, none of the regular file deletion methods are working at the moment, as reported.

Deletion failure

User attempts to delete files unsuccessful

Users have been reporting their failed attempts at deleting these files in the Feedback Hub. The Disk Cleanup tool, which normally lets users clear out the Windows Update cache folder and start afresh, also doesn't work in this case. This has raised increasing concerns among users over the bug's effect on their device's storage capacity.

Solution underway

Microsoft acknowledges issue and promises fix

Microsoft has acknowledged the storage bug and assured users that a fix is in progress. The tech giant explained to Windows Latest that the issue stems from complications with their new checkpoint updating system. The system was designed to reduce the size of Windows updates but is mistakenly tagging files as necessary for future updates, preventing their deletion.

Size discrepancy

File size may be misrepresented due to bug

Windows Latest has suggested that the reported 9GB file size may not be accurate. The bug could be causing Windows to incorrectly report the size of these files. Despite this potential discrepancy, users are eagerly awaiting a resolution from Microsoft to reclaim their occupied storage space and restore normal functioning of their devices.