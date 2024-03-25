Next Article

The handheld gaming console will be powered by Windows (Representative image)

Microsoft is reportedly working on an Xbox gaming handheld

By Akash Pandey 03:05 am Mar 25, 2024

What's the story Microsoft is experimenting with prototypes for gaming handhelds, according to Neowin, citing an industry insider. This news emerges amid a surge of similar device launches from various competitors, all aiming to rival the Steam Deck. Microsoft's CEO, Phil Spencer, had previously hinted at the company's interest in this sector, suggesting that an Xbox handheld was under consideration.

Microsoft's potential advantage with Windows OS

Microsoft's prospective gaming handheld could offer the company a unique advantage by leveraging its proprietary operating system, Windows. Other firms have attempted to incorporate Microsoft's products into their devices with varying degrees of success. For instance, the ASUS ROG Ally runs on Windows. Microsoft's intimate knowledge of Windows could allow it to design a device that maximizes the benefits of this OS.

Microsoft's technological quandary: To disclose or not to disclose

Microsoft's technological innovations pose a quandary for the firm. The crux of the matter is whether to keep its advancements confidential, thereby maintaining an edge over other Windows-powered devices, or disseminate its discoveries to motivate more companies to choose Windows as their go-to OS. This choice could profoundly shape the future of gaming handhelds and affect the tactics of other tech firms.

Foray into handheld market remains uncertain

It remains unclear whether Microsoft will venture into handheld market. The prototyping phase involves evaluating product development feasibility, and there's a possibility that Microsoft may opt not to pursue this project. However, considering the demand for gaming handhelds and suitability of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service for a portable device, it seems probable that the company will continue to investigate this potential opportunity.