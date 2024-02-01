Pre-orders are now open

Apple Vision Pro to feature Microsoft 365 apps at launch

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:25 pm Feb 01, 202404:25 pm

What's the story US tech giant Apple is gearing up to launch its Vision Pro AR/VR headset tomorrow (February 2). The premium device is set to feature a suite of Microsoft 365 apps like Teams, PowerPoint, Outlook, Word, Excel, OneNote, as well as Loop. Designed with productivity in mind, Vision Pro's integration of these Microsoft tools aims to boost the user's efficiency.

Next Article

Usage

Built-in tools for enhanced productivity

The Microsoft 365 apps on Vision Pro aren't just rehashed versions of their iPad counterparts; they're tailored to take advantage of the headset's unique features. For example, PowerPoint provides an immersive environment for practicing presentations with a virtual audience, while Excel allows for easy document transfers between apps using pinch and drag gestures. Microsoft Word offers a focus mode to minimize distractions, and Teams incorporates the headset's persona feature for digital avatars in work meetings.

Extra

AI-powered Copilot service and App Store availability

Vision Pro users will also be able to access Microsoft's AI-powered Copilot service. It is a digital assistant that can make drafts, summarize documents, and generate PowerPoint presentations through natural conversation. All these applications will be offered on the App Store, as soon as users unbox their new device, ensuring early adopters aren't limited to just Apple-branded apps.

Price

How much does it cost?

In the US, the Apple Vision Pro headset carries a hefty price tag of $3,499 (around Rs. 2.9 lakh). Pre-orders for the device are now open. The company is conducting 25-minute demos in its stores, to boost sales of the device. Apple has also revealed the repair costs of the gadget. Fixing a cracked cover glass sans AppleCare+ will cost a whopping $799 (Rs. 66,300).