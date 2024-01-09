Apple Vision Pro's pre-order will start on January 19

By Akash Pandey

The Vision Pro was introduced during Worldwide Developer Conference last June

Apple's highly anticipated mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro, will be available for pre-ordering from January 19. It will be shipped to buyers starting February 2. Initially arriving in the US, the cutting-edge device is priced at $3,499 for its base 256GB configuration. Apple has also announced pricing for optional ZEISS optical inserts: $99 for readers and $149 for prescription lenses. The headset will be available at all Apple Store locations in the US as well as the official e-store.

Vision Pro: How does it work?

Apple Vision Pro is a spatial computing headset with a 4K micro-OLED display for each eye. It is equipped with a dual-chip system, featuring Apple's M2 chip and the new R1 chip, which handles data from the device's LiDAR and TrueDept sensors, 12 cameras, and six microphones. Unlike Meta Quest 3, users can navigate the interface without a controller, thanks to its eye, head, and hand tracking capabilities.

Users can access over 150 3D titles from Apple TV

Running on visionOS, Apple's dedicated operating system, the Vision Pro is compatible with most iPhone and iPad apps. Apple claims users can access over 150 3D titles through the Apple TV app. Also, the headset allows individuals to switch between augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) worlds using a dial located on its side. At first, Apple will sell only the 256GB model. However, the company hints that there will be higher storage models as well in the future.

What about the in-box contents?

The Vision Pro will come with accessories such as the Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band. Users have the choice to opt for either single or both straps for a customized fit. Besides the bands, the headset includes light seal cushions, a cover, a polishing cloth, a battery, and a USB-C charging cable along with a power adapter.