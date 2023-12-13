Apple's self-service repair program now covers latest iPhones and MacBooks

By Rishabh Raj 08:10 pm Dec 13, 202308:10 pm

Apple has also launched a web-based diagnostic tool, "Apple Diagnostics for Self-Service Repair"

Apple has announced an expansion of its self-service repair program, enabling iPhone 15 users and owners of newer M2-powered MacBooks to fix their devices themselves. More interestingly, the company also launched a web-based diagnostic tool, "Apple Diagnostics for Self-Service Repair." Apple says it will help self-repairers "test devices for optimal part functionality and performance, as well as identify which parts may need repair."

How Apple's new diagnostic tool works

To use the new diagnostic tool, users must first put their device into diagnostics mode and enter its serial number into a secondary device. By following Apple's instructions, they can troubleshoot the broken device. The available tests include checking the device's hardware and software version and identifying issues with its display, camera, Face ID, and audio output. Apple emphasizes that these diagnostics tools are intended "for users with the knowledge and expertise to repair Apple devices."

Expansion of self-service repair program

In addition to the release of the diagnostic tool, Apple is extending self-service repair to more iPhones and Macs, including extra M2-based models. When the program expanded in June, it only covered the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. However, the program now includes a broader range of M2-powered computers such as the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Mini, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio.

Program reaches 24 more European countries

The self-service repair program is also now available for Apple users in 24 additional European countries, including Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Netherlands, Portugal, and Switzerland. With this latest expansion, the program now supports 35 Apple products in 33 countries and 24 languages. It is currently not available for users in India.