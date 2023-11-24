Apple iPhone SE 4 may support face unlock: Here's why

By Sanjana Shankar 06:04 pm Nov 24, 202306:04 pm

Reportedly, there are no plans to reintroduce Touch ID on iPhones

Apple is reportedly ditching the Touch ID in its upcoming iPhone SE 4, opting for Face ID authentication instead. This move aligns the fourth-generation iPhone SE with modern iPhones and signifies a major shift in Apple's approach to device security. A Weibo post reveals that the company is shutting down most of the equipment used to manufacture chips for fingerprint authentication. The source also suggests that Apple has no immediate plans to reintroduce Touch ID authentication on iPhones.

Face ID is deemed more secure and convenient

Face ID, which Apple claims is 20 times more secure than fingerprint authentication, has become a favorite among iPhone users for its convenience and reliability. The feature works perfectly well in the dark too and it seamlessly integrates with password managers and banking apps. Apple claims that with Face ID, there is less than a one in a million chance of a stranger unlocking an iPhone using their face.

Apple is reportedly working on under-display fingerprint sensor technology

The Touch ID authentication will not be present in the upcoming iPhone 16 models either. The Weibo source also predicts that the chip for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be manufactured using a unique process. It'll be different from what's used with the A17 Pro chip on the iPhone 15 Pro models to reduce production costs. Apple is said to be working on under-display fingerprint sensor technology as well but we don't expect it to debut anytime soon.