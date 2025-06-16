What's the story

Japan's Kansai International Airport (KIX), an award-winning airport for its architectural design, efficiency, staff, and baggage delivery, is sinking.

Built on a man-made island in Osaka Bay to alleviate overcrowding at the nearby Osaka International Airport, KIX has become a major hub for domestic and international flights since its opening in September 1994.

Since then, Kansai International Airport has seen remarkable growth, connecting 91 cities across 25 countries with around 30.6 million passengers in 2024.