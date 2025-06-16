'Tehran residents will pay price': Israel threatens civilians in Iran
What's the story
Israel has threatened to target civilian sites in Tehran in retaliation for missile attacks from Iran.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei an "arrogant dictator" and warned that "the residents of Tehran will pay the price, and soon."
This comes after Iran fired missiles at several Israeli cities, killing at least three people and injuring dozens on Monday morning.
Attack details
Iran fires missiles at Israel
The Iranian strikes triggered air raid sirens across Israel.
In the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva, Iranian missiles reportedly hit a residential building, damaging multiple apartments.
Powerful explosions were heard in Tel Aviv as Israel's defense systems intercepted incoming missiles.
According to Israel, 24 people have been killed and more than 500 injured so far as Iran launched over 370 missiles and hundreds of drones.
Retaliation
Israel strikes Iranian sites
In response, Israel said fighter jets struck 10 command centers in Tehran belonging to Iran's Quds Force.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said they targeted command centers of the Quds Force in Iran, which were allegedly used to plan attacks on Israel.
The IDF claimed to have also degraded Iranian weapon production sites in the latest strikes.
This came after Khamenei described Iran's missile strikes as "heavy blows to Zionists," warning that "life will definitely become bitter for the Zionists."
Casualties
Iran rejects negotiations
Even as Israel's strike continued, Iran has reportedly refused to negotiate a ceasefire with mediators Qatar and Oman.
An official, speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said Iran would only consider serious negotiations after responding to Israeli pre-emptive strikes.
Iran made "clear that it will not negotiate while under attack," the official said.