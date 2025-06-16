What's the story

Blaise Metreweli has been appointed the new head of Britain's foreign intelligence service, MI6, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Sunday.

This historic appointment makes Metreweli the first woman to lead MI6 in its 116-year history.

Currently serving as the Director General "Q," she will succeed Sir Richard Moore later this year.

The move comes as MI6 faces unprecedented challenges from state actors such as China and Russia.