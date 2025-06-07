Modi government slaps anti-dumping duties on imports from China, EU
What's the story
The Indian government has slapped anti-dumping duties on the imports of Vitamin-A Palmitate and Insoluble Sulphur from China, Switzerland, Japan, and the European Union (EU).
The move is aimed at protecting domestic makers from low-priced imports that are harming the local industry.
The five-year duties were announced by a Finance Ministry notification issued late on yesterday.
Pricing concerns
Protection for domestic manufacturers
The decision comes after investigations by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), which saw that both Vitamin-A Palmitate and Insoluble Sulphur were being exported to here at unfairly low prices.
These products are critical inputs for major sectors in India, including pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, and tire manufacturing.
DGTR's investigation found "material injury" to domestic producers due to large-scale dumping of Vitamin-A Palmitate from China, the EU, and Switzerland, as well as dumping of Insoluble Sulphur from China and Japan.
Duty details
Duties range from $0.87 to $20.87 per kilogram
The anti-dumping duties, which are applicable with immediate effect, will range from $0.87-20.87 per kilogram.
The highest duty has been imposed on Chinese exporters except Shangyu NHU BioChem, which will face $14.95/kg.
Swiss producer DSM Nutritional Products shall attract duty of $0.87/kg, while other Swiss exporters will face $8.2/kg and EU imports will be charged $11.09/kg.
The duties are payable in Indian currency as per the exchange rate notified by the Revenue Department on the date of filing bill entry.
Additional measures
Similar duties on Insoluble Sulphur imports
In a similar move, the government has also slapped five-year anti-dumping duties on the imports of Insoluble Sulphur from China and Japan. This compound is used by tire makers to improve rubber vulcanization. The duties shall range from $259-358 per metric ton depending on exporter.