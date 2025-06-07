You can now legally work for 10hrs/day in Andhra Pradesh
What's the story
The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to increase the maximum working hours from nine to 10 per day.
The move is aimed at attracting investors and improving business conditions in the state.
The decision was announced by Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy, who said that labor laws are being amended to make them more favorable for both workers and investors.
Policy
1hr rest after 5 hours of work mandated
Parthasarathy explained that relevant sections of laws permitting maximum of nine hours of work per day have now been increased to 10 hours.
He also said that under Section 55, which previously mandated one hour's rest after five hours of work, has now been changed to six continuous working hours.
Incentives
Overtime limit increased to 144 hours per quarter
Parthasarathy revealed that the overtime limit has been increased from 75 hours to 144 hours per quarter.
He believes these changes will make Andhra Pradesh an attractive destination for factory investors.
The minister said, "These labor rules will be favorable for laborers and they will come to invest more."
He added that the amendments were introduced to implement global standards as globalization continues in every state.
Gender inclusion
Night shift rules for women relaxed
The AP cabinet has also relaxed night shift rules to allow more women to work during these hours.
Parthasarathy said that women can now work in night shifts with certain safeguards like consent, transport facility, security and surveillance.
He stressed that workplaces for women during these shifts should be fully illuminated, adding "when you work extra, income will increase."