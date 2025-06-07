The acquisition comprises a ₹10 crore equity infusion through the subscription of one crore shares at ₹10 each, and an unsecured inter-corporate loan of ₹116 crore extended to Smaaash for settling creditor dues.

The deal gives Nazara complete ownership of Smaaash and its location-based gaming and entertainment assets.

It also provides an option to convert the ₹116 crore loan into equity under specific terms, offering flexibility in future structuring.