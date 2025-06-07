What's the story

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has announced a major change in its return filing process.

Starting from July 2025, taxpayers will no longer be able to file their monthly and annual GST returns after three years from the original due date.

The decision is based on the Finance Act, 2023, and will affect various types of GST returns such as GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B.