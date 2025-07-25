Bayern Munich make fresh approach for Liverpool's Luis Diaz
What's the story
Bayern Munich have renewed their interest in signing Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. The German champions had a £58.5 million bid rejected earlier this month, but are not giving up on the Colombian international. Despite Liverpool's firm stance that Diaz is not for sale, Bayern's communication with the Premier League club has been persistent.
Firm position
As per Sky Sports News, Liverpool continue to maintain that Diaz is a key player for the current season and beyond. The club has made its position clear. Earlier, they also made things clear to Barcelona, who ended up signing Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United. The report adds that Liverpool value Diaz at over £86 million (€100 million+) in their internal accounting of assets and have not set a sale price because they don't intend to sell him.
Information
Diaz owns 41 goals and 16 assists from 148 appearances
Diaz has made 148 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions. In addition to 41 goals, the player has clocked 16 assists. 103 of his appearances have come in the Premier League. He owns 29 goals and 15 assists.