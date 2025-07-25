Bayern Munich make fresh approach for Liverpool's Luis Diaz

Firm position

Liverpool's firm stance on Diaz

As per Sky Sports News, Liverpool continue to maintain that Diaz is a key player for the current season and beyond. The club has made its position clear. Earlier, they also made things clear to Barcelona, who ended up signing Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United. The report adds that Liverpool value Diaz at over £86 million (€100 million+) in their internal accounting of assets and have not set a sale price because they don't intend to sell him.