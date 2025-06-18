What's the story

The 2025-26 Premier League season will kick off with champions Liverpool hosting Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15.

The match will be the curtain-raiser of the new season, which is set to feature a total of 380 games over 33 weekends and five midweek rounds.

Newly promoted Sunderland, returning to the top flight for the first time since 2016-17, will take on West Ham United at home on August 16.