Liverpool to host Bournemouth in Premier League 2025-26 opener: Details
What's the story
The 2025-26 Premier League season will kick off with champions Liverpool hosting Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15.
The match will be the curtain-raiser of the new season, which is set to feature a total of 380 games over 33 weekends and five midweek rounds.
Newly promoted Sunderland, returning to the top flight for the first time since 2016-17, will take on West Ham United at home on August 16.
Match details
Other notable fixtures of opening weekend
Championship winners Leeds will host Everton at Elland Road for the Monday night game of the opening weekend.
Burnley, who have been promoted back to the top flight at the first time of asking, will visit Europa League holders Tottenham Hotspur.
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will look to start their season on a high note against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium after a rare trophyless season last year.
Season challenges
Teams with easiest and toughest start
According to Opta's 'power rankings' data, Manchester United have the toughest start to the season as they face three of last season's top four teams in their opening five games.
Arsenal, who have finished second for three consecutive seasons, also have a tough start with matches against last season's champions Liverpool and Manchester City.
Unai Emery's Aston Villa are said to have the easiest start despite facing Champions League qualifiers Newcastle in their first match.
Opening week
A look at the Premier League opening-weekend fixtures
Friday, August 15: Liverpool v Bournemouth (20:00pm BST)
Saturday, August 16, Aston Villa v Newcastle (12:30pm BST)
Brighton v Fulham (3:00pm BST)
Nottingham Forest v Brentford (3:00pm BST)
Sunderland v West Ham (3:00pm BST)
Tottenham v Burnley (3:00pm BST)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (5:30pm BST)
Sunday, August 17, Chelsea v Crystal Palace (2:00pm BST)
Manchester United v Arsenal (4:30pm BST)
Monday, August 18, Leeds v Everton (8:00pm BST)
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
📣 ANNOUNCE 2025/26 PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES 📣— Premier League (@premierleague) June 18, 2025