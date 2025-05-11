What's the story

Nottingham Forest drew 2-2 versus Leicester City in matchweek 36 of the Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday.

Forest went down to a goal from Conor Coady in the 16th minute. Morgan Gibbs-White equalized nine minutes later.

Chris Wood then scored for Forest in the 56th minute which proved to be decisive until Facundo Buonanotte made it 2-2 for Leicester late on.

Here's more.