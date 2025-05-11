Nottingham Forest's Champions League dream suffer with Leicester City draw
What's the story
Nottingham Forest drew 2-2 versus Leicester City in matchweek 36 of the Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday.
Forest went down to a goal from Conor Coady in the 16th minute. Morgan Gibbs-White equalized nine minutes later.
Chris Wood then scored for Forest in the 56th minute which proved to be decisive until Facundo Buonanotte made it 2-2 for Leicester late on.
Here's more.
Points
Forest fail to displace Chelsea at 5th
After 36 matches, Forest are 7th in the standings.
Forest moved to 62 points with their 8th draw of the season, failing to displace 5th-placed Chelsea, who earlier lost to Newcastle United.
Forest are a point behind Chelsea and Aston Villa, who own 63 points each.
With two matches to go, Forest's quest for a Champions League spot took a hammering blow.
UCL
Top five teams will qualify for UCL from Premier League
Earlier, the Premier League and La Liga were rewarded with an extra place in next season's UEFA Champions League (UCL) based on performance in Europe this season.
So 5 teams will qualify from these leagues. Notably, the Premier League is set to have six teams in 2025/26 UCL after Manchester United and Spurs reached the Europa League final.
Information
Relegated Leicester post their 7th draw of the season
Leicester, who are already relegated, posted their 7th draw of the campaign. Notably, the Foxes have shipped in 78 goals this season. 19th-placed Leicester have 22 points after 36 matches.
Wood
Chris Wood involved in 100 Premier League goals
Making his 261st Premier League appearance, Wood scored his 89th Premier League goal. He also owns 11 assists, taking his goals involvement to 100.
Wood has raced to 20 goals in the ongoing Premier League campaign (A3).
He is the 4th player this season with 20-plus Premier League goals after Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, and Erling Haaland.
Information
Here are the match stats
Leicester had six shots on target from 10 attempts whereas Forest made 15 attempts (4 shots on target). Forest had 56% ball possession and an 84% pass accuracy.