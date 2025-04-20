Arsenal tame 10-man Ipswich 4-0 in Premier League: Key stats
What's the story
Visitors Arsenal thrashed Ipswich Town 4-0 in matchweek 33 of the Premier League 2024/25 season on Sunday.
Leandro Trossard opener the scoring for Arsenal in the 14th minute. Gabriel Martinelli doubled Arsenal's advantage 14 minutes later.
The hosts then saw Leif Davis get sent off (32').
Trossard scored his 2nd of the evening in the 69th minute before Ethan Nwaneri added a late goal.
Goals
Saka plays a role in Arsenal's first two goals
Bukayo Saka's fine run on the right-hand side of the pitch saw him play a pass in the middle of the penalty area. The ball struck Martin Odegaard before falling to Trossard who made no mistake.
Another Saka run saw him whip a low cross into the penalty area. Mikel Merino's back heel for Martinelli saw the Brazilian finish calmly.
Happenings
Davies sees red as Arsenal end the half strongly
Saka saw Davies make a reckless challenge on him as the latter was handed a direct red card.
Arsenal pushed for a third goal and had several chances before the first half came to an end.
Arsenal had 11 shots in the 1st half with their two shots on target resulting in goals. They also had 38 touches in the opposition box.
Information
39th Premier League goal for Martinelli
Arsenal star Martinelli scored his 39th Premier League goal in what was his 156th appearance. He has made 20 assists as well. In the ongoing Premier League season, he owns 7 goals (A4).
2nd half
Dominant Arsenal add two more goals in the 2nd half
Arsenal started the 2nd half brightly and had chances. They were rewarded when Declan Rice found Trossard on the left hand side of the penalty box and the Belgian fired home.
The Gunners were seen enjoying themselves and struck the post before seeing another chance go begging in the closing stages.
It was Nwaneri who added a deserved fourth after dribbling past Ipswich defenders.
Information
A look at the match stats
Arsenal had 24 attempts with 7 shots on target. Ipswich managed no shots on target from 4 attempts. Arsenal clocked 2.72 expected goals compared to 0.21 of the hosts. Arsenal had three big chances in the game.
Points
Arsenal make Liverpool wait for the Premier League title
A win for Arsenal meant Liverpool cannot seal the Premier League title tonight.
Arsenal have raced to 66 points from 33 matches. This was their 18th win of the season. Liverpool own 76 points and can make it 79 when they play Leicester City later on.
Meanwhile, Ipswich are on the brink of being relegated. They remain 18th with 21 points under their bag.
Stats
Key numbers of Trossard, Merino and Rice
Making his 203rd Premier League appearance, Trossard has now raced to 45 goals. He also owns 29 assists.
The former Brighton man is now involved in 12 Premier League goals this season (G7 A5).
Arsenal midfielder Merino made his 3rd Premier League assist in what was his 49th appearance.
Former West Ham ace Rice clocked his 25th Premier League assist.
Opta stats
Massive records for the Gunners
For the 16th time under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have won an away Premier League game by 3-plus goals.
The Gunners are also unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League away matches, winning 6 and drawing 6 in the process.
Ipswich have never beaten Arsenal in 12 Premier League meetings (D2 L10).
Arsenal are unbeaten in 15 top-flight games against Ipswich.