What's the story

Visitors Arsenal thrashed Ipswich Town 4-0 in matchweek 33 of the Premier League 2024/25 season on Sunday.

Leandro Trossard opener the scoring for Arsenal in the 14th minute. Gabriel Martinelli doubled Arsenal's advantage 14 minutes later.

The hosts then saw Leif Davis get sent off (32').

Trossard scored his 2nd of the evening in the 69th minute before Ethan Nwaneri added a late goal.