Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is considering a new challenge and several clubs are showing interest.

Premier League clubs Tottenham and Arsenal see him as a potential addition to their forward lines, while international clubs PSG and Barcelona also view him as a valuable asset.

Newcastle could also be a suitable fit for Rashford, with manager Eddie Howe expressing admiration for the player. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rashford is wanting to try out a new challenge

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford could move to these clubs

By Rajdeep Saha 03:18 pm Dec 18, 202403:18 pm

What's the story Manchester United star Marcus Rashford said is "ready for a new challenge" after being asked about his future at the club. The 27-year-old forward was left out of the squad for Sunday's Premier League match against Manchester City. In an interview with football writer Henry Winter published on X, Rashford said he is keen to make a statement when he leaves the club. With a January move elsewhere being reported, here we decode the clubs Rashford could move to.

Departure hint

Rashford's statement on potential departure

"For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps," Rashford said in the interview. The 20-year-old was speaking during a visit to his old school to hand out Christmas gifts. Despite the recent criticism after being substituted in last week's 2-1 Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen, Rashford is optimistic about his future career.

Transfer prospects

Arsenal and Tottenham could be interested in Rashford

Premier League club Tottenham could be interested in Rashford in bolstering their forward line. Son Heung-min's contract is set to expire soon and Rashford is one of those players viewed as a possible replacement. Arsenal can look at Rashford as well. He could play from the left and be an option alongside Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. The England international, who can also play as a center forward, could be of help to Kai Havertz as his cover.

International interest

Rashford's potential move to PSG or Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona are also among the potential destinations for Rashford. PSG have been interested in Rashford in the past and he could be a key player for the French club after Kylian Mbappe's departure to Real Madrid. Barcelona could be looking to sign a left winger in the transfer window and Rashford could fit into their starting XI.

Information

Will Newcastle make a move?

Rashford could fit straight into the Newcastle side who would benefit from a versatile player. This is a move which can suit all parties. Eddie Howe is an admirer of Rashford and he could push for the player.