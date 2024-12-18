Summarize Simplifying... In short India's chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final are hanging by a thread, as they currently sit third in the standings behind South Africa and Australia.

To stay in contention, they must avoid defeat in their remaining two matches against Australia.

Meanwhile, Australia could still qualify for the final depending on their performance in their upcoming four matches, including a series in Sri Lanka.

India's PCT fell from 57.29 to 55.88 (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

India risk missing out on WTC final after PCT dip

By Rajdeep Saha 02:49 pm Dec 18, 202402:49 pm

What's the story India's points percentage (PCT) in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) dipped after a draw against Australia in the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match held at The Gabba in Brisbane. Although India added four points to their tally, taking it to 114, their PCT fell from 57.29 to 55.88 after their second draw in the ongoing WTC cycle. The result also affected Australia, whose PCT fell from 60.71 to 58.89 after their second draw of this edition. Here's more.

WTC standings: India are third behind SA and AUS

With the dip in PCT, India are third in the WTC standings, behind South Africa and Australia. The Proteas own a PCT of 63.33 and are above the Aussies (58.89). The Proteas are just a win away from sealing their place in next year's WTC final at Lord's. To remain in the race for the WTC final, India cannot lose another match and can only afford one draw in the remaining two Tests this series against Australia.

Australia's upcoming matches and WTC scenarios

Australia have four games remaining in the cycle, including a two-match series scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka from late January. If India win the remaining two matches, they will end with 138 points and a PCT of 60.52, knocking Australia out of the WTC final race. However, if India win one match and draw another, they will end with 130 points and a PCT of 57.01—opening a window for Australia to qualify for the WTC final.