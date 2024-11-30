Summarize Simplifying... In short Marco Jansen delivered a stellar performance in the Durban Test, securing 11 wickets, including key players Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis.

His performance ranks second-best in Durban's history and in South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test matches.

With a total of 60 Test scalps, Jansen continues to impress in his cricket career.

Marco Jansen was the star for South Africa in the just concluded first Test against Sri Lanka (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Marco Jansen shines with 11 wickets in Durban Test: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:43 pm Nov 30, 202405:43 pm

What's the story Marco Jansen was the star for South Africa in the just concluded first Test against Sri Lanka at Kingsmead, Durban. After rattling the visitors with 7/13 in the 2nd innings, Jansen was sensational again, taking a four-fer in the 4th innings. With 11 scalps in the Test, Jansen was unstoppable as the Proteas won by 233 runs. Here's more.

Jansen

A solid four-fer for Jansen

In the 4th innings, Jansen produced a spell worth 4/73 in 21.4 overs. He bowled five maidens. On Day 3, he got the crucial scalps of Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis. He took another two wickets on Day 4, including that of Kusal Mendis, who scored an important 48. Jansen picked the final wicket in the form of Asitha Fernando to wrap SL's innings.

Records

Jansen makes these records with 11/86 in Durban

As per Cricbuzz, Jansen (11/86) now owns the 2nd-best match figures in Durban after Clarrie Grimmett vs South Africa in 1936 (13/173). Meanwhile, this is now the second-best match figures in South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test matches after Keshav Maharaj (12/283) in Colombo SSC, 2018.

Information

60 Test scalps for Jansen

Jansen has raced to 60 scalps in Test cricket. He averages 20.05 from 14 matches. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 7 home matches, Jansen owns 38 scalps at just 16.52. The 7/13 was his maiden Test five-wicket haul at home.