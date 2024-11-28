Summarize Simplifying... In short In the first Test against England, New Zealand scored 319/8, with a standout performance from Kane Williamson.

Despite an early wicket loss, Williamson's 93 off 197 balls, including 10 fours, helped New Zealand surpass 220.

Williamson scored a fine 93 (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

1st Test: NZ compile 319/8 against England; Kane Williamson shines

By Parth Dhall 02:04 pm Nov 28, 202402:04 pm

What's the story Kane Williamson displayed his batting prowess with a fine 93(197) ass New Zealand racked up 319/8 on Day 1 of the 1st Test against England in Christchurch. Williamson's performance was especially commendable as he had recently returned from a groin strain which had ruled him out of New Zealand's successful tour of India. Glenn Phillips's fine 41* then lifted NZ from 246/6. Meanwhile, Shoaib Bashir took four wickets for England.

Fine start from NZ despite losing Conway

England's decision to bowl first on a pitch that usually assists the batters, resulted in Devon Conway's early wicket. The green-tinged surface offered little help to England's bowlers thereafter, with Gus Atkinson, Carse, and Ben Stokes all occasionally struggling for grip in their delivery strides. Meanwhile, Tom Latham gave New Zealand a solid start with a brilliant 47 off 54 balls before Carse dismissed him.

Williamson's impressive performance despite early setback

Williamson walked out at his usual number three position. He soon found his groove and stitched a solid partnership with captain Latham. While the likes of Latham, Rachin Ravindra, and Daryl Mitchell departed, Williamson remained unfazed. His masterful navigation of the field was a treat to watch. Williamson's 93 off 197 balls took New Zealand past 220. He struck 10 fours in his knock.

Williamson departs after completing his 36th Test fifty

Williamson completed his 36th half-century in Test cricket. He now has 8,974 runs from 103 Test matches at an average of 54.71 in the format. This was his 20th Test half-century in home conditions. Notably, Williamson is playing his 50th Test at home. Williamson looked set to score his 20th Test century at home. However, in a shocking turn of events, he was dismissed after hitting on to the point fielder off Atkinson in the 61st over.

Phillips steadies the ship

As mentioned, Phillips steadied played a counter-attacking knock after the Kiwis were down to 246/6 in the final session. He returned unbeaten on 41 off 58 balls. Tim Southee (10*) will resume with Phillips on Day 2.

What about England's bowlers?

Although the two teams played on a green-top, spinner Shoaib was the pick of England's bowlers on Day 1. He took four wickets Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Nathan Smith, and Matt Henry. The English spinner conceded 69 runs in 20 overs, including a maiden. Meanwhile, Carse and Atkinson snapped up two wickets each. The latter conceded seven runs off no-balls.