In brief Simplifying... In brief Babar Azam, Pakistan's captain, has set a new record as the highest run-scorer among captains in the T20 World Cup, with 549 runs in 17 games.

He surpassed former Indian captain MS Dhoni's 529 runs and New Zealand's Kane Williamson's 527 runs.

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene is fourth with 360 runs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Babar Azam has scored 549 runs while leading Pakistan in T20 World Cups (Image source: X/@TheRealPCB)

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam owns most runs as captain

By Parth Dhall 01:04 am Jun 17, 202401:04 am

What's the story Pakistan beat Ireland in their final ICC T20 World Cup 2024 encounter in Florida. The Men in Green evaded another upset after chasing down a paltry 107. Skipper Babar Azam held his nerve after they suffered a middle-order collapse. Babar, who scored an unbeaten 32(34), now has the most runs as captain in T20 World Cups. Here are the skippers with most such runs.

Babar

Babar Azam: 549 runs

As mentioned, Babar has become the highest run-scorer among captains in the T20 World Cup. He finished with 549 runs while leading Pakistan in 17 games at an average of 36.60. His tally includes five half-centuries. Pakistan finished as the runners-up of the 2022 T20 World Cup under the leadership of Babar. They also played the semi-finals in 2021.

Dhoni

MS Dhoni: 529 runs

Before this match, former Indian captain MS Dhoni held the top spot in this regard. Team India, under a young Dhoni, went on the win the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. The former skipper then led India in five other T20 World Cup campaigns. He slammed 529 runs while leading India in 33 games, the second-most by a batter in the tournament.

Williamson

Kane Williamson: 527 runs

New Zealand's Kane Williamson is the only other batter with over 500 runs as captain in the T20 World Cup. Williamson, led the Kiwis in the ongoing edition, couldn't surpass Dhoni on this list. Under him, NZ faced an early exit this time. Williamson now owns 527 runs from 20 T20 World Cup matches at 31.00 while leading. His tally includes two half-centuries.

Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene: 360 runs

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene occupies the fourth spot on this list, with 360 runs. He led the Lankans in 11 T20 World Cup games between 2007 and 2012, having averaged 40.00 with the bat. The former captain maintained a strike rate of 130.90 in this regard. Jayawardene also slammed two half-centuries while leading SL in the T20 World Cup.