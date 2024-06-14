A look at lowest totals for Oman in T20Is
England thrashed Oman in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Match 28 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The Englishmen successfully chased down a paltry 48 in 3.1 overs, which bolstered their Net Run Rate. Oman recorded the lowest-ever total (47) by a side against England in T20 World Cups. This was also Oman's lowest-ever total in men's T20Is. Here are their lowest such totals.
47 vs England, North Sound, 2024
As mentioned, Oman's 47 is now the lowest total by a side against England in T20 World Cup history. No other side have recorded a sub-50 total in this regard. Shoaib Khan was the only Oman batter to register a double-figure score, while Adil Rashid took a four-wicket haul. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood scalped three wickets each.
78 vs Nepal, Al Amerat, 2022
Only once have Oman been bundled out for a sub-100 total in T20I cricket. They perished for a mere 78 while chasing down 118 against Nepal in the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A. Only wicketkeeper-batter Naseem Khushi scored in double figures for Oman. Kamal Airee scalped three wickets for Nepal.
87/9 vs Nepal, Al Amerat, 2022
In the same tournament, Oman suffered a similar defeat to Nepal at the same venue a few days later. This was a rather one-sided loss as Nepal chased down 88 in 16.2 overs. Nepal lost just one wicket in this process. Oman were earlier restricted to 87/9, with Sandeep Lamichhane taking three wickets.
101/8 vs UAE, Mirpur, 2016
United Arab Emirates claimed a one-sided victory against Oman in the 2016 Men's Asia Cup in Mirpur. UAE successfully defended 172 after restricting Oman to 101/8. Muhammad Kaleem and Muhammad Usman recorded 40+ scores for them. In response, Zeeshan Maqsood smashed a 42-ball 46 for Oman, but they lost by 71 runs eventually.