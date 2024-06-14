In brief Simplifying... In brief Oman's cricket team has had some tough times in T20Is, with their lowest total being 47 against England, making it the lowest total by any team against England in T20 World Cup history.

They've also struggled against Nepal and UAE, with totals of 78 and 10 respectively.

Despite these setbacks, players like Shoaib Khan and Zeeshan Maqsood have shown resilience with noteworthy performances.

Oman were bundled out for 47 against England in North Sound

A look at lowest totals for Oman in T20Is

By Parth Dhall 04:58 pm Jun 14, 202404:58 pm

What's the story England thrashed Oman in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Match 28 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The Englishmen successfully chased down a paltry 48 in 3.1 overs, which bolstered their Net Run Rate. Oman recorded the lowest-ever total (47) by a side against England in T20 World Cups. This was also Oman's lowest-ever total in men's T20Is. Here are their lowest such totals.

#1

47 vs England, North Sound, 2024

As mentioned, Oman's 47 is now the lowest total by a side against England in T20 World Cup history. No other side have recorded a sub-50 total in this regard. Shoaib Khan was the only Oman batter to register a double-figure score, while Adil Rashid took a four-wicket haul. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood scalped three wickets each.

#2

78 vs Nepal, Al Amerat, 2022

Only once have Oman been bundled out for a sub-100 total in T20I cricket. They perished for a mere 78 while chasing down 118 against Nepal in the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A. Only wicketkeeper-batter Naseem Khushi scored in double figures for Oman. Kamal Airee scalped three wickets for Nepal.

#3

87/9 vs Nepal, Al Amerat, 2022

In the same tournament, Oman suffered a similar defeat to Nepal at the same venue a few days later. This was a rather one-sided loss as Nepal chased down 88 in 16.2 overs. Nepal lost just one wicket in this process. Oman were earlier restricted to 87/9, with Sandeep Lamichhane taking three wickets.

#4

101/8 vs UAE, Mirpur, 2016

United Arab Emirates claimed a one-sided victory against Oman in the 2016 Men's Asia Cup in Mirpur. UAE successfully defended 172 after restricting Oman to 101/8. Muhammad Kaleem and Muhammad Usman recorded 40+ scores for them. In response, Zeeshan Maqsood smashed a 42-ball 46 for Oman, but they lost by 71 runs eventually.