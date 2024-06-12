Next Article

Decoding the lowest totals against Pakistan in T20 World Cups

What's the story Pakistan registered a thumping seven-wicket triumph over Canada in Match 22 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 11 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. It was a one-sided affair as the Canadian side was restricted to 106/8 while batting first. Here we look at the lowest total against Pakistan in T20 WC history.

#4

106/7 by Canada - 2024

Canada kept losing wickets at key junctures as the Pakistan pace quartet operated brilliantly. While five of Canada's top-six batters could not even manage even five runs, opener Aaron Johnson fought valiantly with a 44-ball 52. Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf claimed two wickets apiece. Pakistan (107/3) later accomplished the target in just 17.3 overs as Mohammad Rizwan slammed an unbeaten 53.

#3

99/10 by New Zealand, 2009

Former pacer Umar Gul was at his best versus New Zealand in the 2009 T20 WC game at the Oval. He ran through their middle order to finish with 5/6 in just three overs. Scott Styris (22), Brendon McCullum (12), and Aaron Redmond (15) were the only New Zealanders to enter double digits. NZ, who were folded for 99, suffered a solid six-wicket defeat.

#1

93/10 by Netherlands, 2009

Netherlands was folded for just 93 in 17.3 overs while chasing 176 against Pakistan in the 2009 T20 WC game at the iconic Lord's. Talismanic leg-spinner Shahid Afridi was simply sensational as he claimed 4/11. Saeed Ajmal also took three wickets as opener Alexei Kervezee (21) was the only Netherlands batter to score over 15. Pakistan recorded an 82-run win.

#1

91/9 by Netherlands, 2022

Pakistan bowlers humiliated Netherlands batters in the 2022 edition as well. All of Netherlands's top four batters were dismissed for single digits. Colin Ackermann (27) and Scott Edwards (15) showcased some fight as the Dutch posted 91/9 in their allotted 20 overs in Perth. Shadab Khan claimed 3/12 in four overs. The Men in Green later won the game by six wickets.