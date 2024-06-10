Next Article

India defended 119 versus Pakistan (Source: X/@ICC)

Decoding the lowest targets successfully defended versus Pakistan in T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:34 am Jun 10, 202410:34 am

What's the story A comprehensive display from bowlers powered India to a stunning win over Pakistan in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Match 19 in New York. Rohit Sharma's team was bundled out for 119 before defending it. This is the second-lowest target Pakistan have failed to accomplish in T20Is. Here we look at the lowest targets successfully defended against Pakistan in the format.

#4

130 by England, 2012

Pakistan needed to chase down a paltry-looking 130 against England in the 2012 Abu Dhabi T20I. Though the Men in Green lost Mohammad Hafeez (0) early, the likes of Awais Zia (23), Asad Shafiq (34), Misbah-ul-Haq (28), and Umar Akmal (22) made notable contributions. However, Pakistan batters couldn't accelerate even in the death overs. They were hence restricted to 124/6.

#3

128 by Australia, 2010

A brilliant performance from Pakistan bowlers meant Australia were folded for 127 in the 2010 Melbourne T20I. However, their chase wasn't smooth as four of their top-five batters couldn't reach double digits. Notably, Kamran Akmal (64 off 33 balls) was at his destructive best. He didn't get support from the other end as the team could only compile 125/9. Shaun Tait claimed 3/13.

#2

120 by India, 2024

India's recent heroics in New York take the second spot on this list. Pakistan had a steady start before losing Babar Azam. Although Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan took Pakistan past 50, Axar dismissed the latter. Jasprit Bumrah then dismissed Rizwan, while Hardik Pandya struck twice. Pakistan were down to 102/7 and couldn't score 18 runs in the final over. Bumrah finished with 3/14.

#1

119 by Zimbabwe, 2021

Zimbabwe defended 118 in the 2021 Harare T20I against Pakistan. While most of the Pakistan batters had tough outings, Babar ﻿(41) held one end. However, it was one-way traffic after the latter's dismissal. Eventually, Pakistan were bundled out on 99 as Danish Aziz (22) was the only other batter to score over 15. Luke Jongwe returned with 4/18.