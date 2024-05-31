Next Article

SKY has truly been a menace in T20Is (Source: X/@BCCI)

Suryakumar Yadav: Decoding his stats in winning causes (T20Is)

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:27 pm May 31, 202404:27 pm

What's the story India will kick-start their campaign in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup against Ireland on June 5 in New York. Suryakumar Yadav will be critical to India's run as he has truly been a menace in the format. SKY has been dominating the T20I batting rankings for over a year. Let's decode his T20I numbers in winning causes.

Numbers

Astronomical numbers in winning causes

Over 70% of SKY's runs in the format have resulted in India's victory. He has 1,530 T20I runs in winning causes at a sensational average of 51. His strike reads a stunning 181.06 as the tally includes 13 fifties. Three of his four T20I tons have come in victories. Overall, India have won 43 of the 60 T20Is with SKY in the XI.

Dissection

Sensational numbers in successful run-chases

Coming to the dasher's numbers in successful run-chases, SKY has 545 runs across 17 games at 54.50. His strike rate (159.82) comes down a bit in this regard as the tally includes six fifties. The dasher's numbers while batting first are even more astronomical. He owns 985 runs across 26 games at 49.25 with his strike rate jumping to 195.43 (100s: 3, 50s: 7).

DYK

Do you know?

SKY's strike rate of 195.43 is the highest among batters with at least 500 runs in the first innings (winning causes). The 33-year-old is the only player with a 49-plus average and 150-plus strike rate in this regard. He is also the only full-member team batter with a 50-plus average and 150-plus strike rate in successful run chases (Minimum: 500 runs).

Overseas record

His numbers in overseas wins

In away and neutral T20Is combined, SKY owns 817 runs across 22 games in wins. His average of 58.35 is the fourth-best among full-member team batters with 500 or more runs in this regard. SKY's strike rate of 186.52 is also the highest in this regard. No other full-member team player boasts a strike rate of 170 in this category.

Career

Here are his overall records

Having played 60 T20Is, Suryakumar has accumulated 2,141 runs at 45.55. SKY has the joint-second-most Player-of-the-Match awards in the shortest format (14). He is the only player to own T20I tons in four different nations - South Africa, England, New Zealand, and India. Suryakumar has an overall strike rate of 171.55 in T20Is, the highest by any batter (Minimum: 1,000 runs).

T20 WC

Decoding his T20 WC numbers

SKY was impressive in his previous two T20 WC campaigns. He didn't get many chances in the 2021 edition as he managed 42 runs across three innings at a strike rate of 144.82. The 2022 edition saw him finish as the third-highest run-getter. The 33-year-old scored 239 runs across six games at 59.75. His strike rate was a stunning 189.68 (50s: 3).

Numbers

Decent numbers in WI and USA

West Indies and USA will host the 2024 T20 WC. SKY has fared decently in these nations. The veteran has mustered 85 runs across two T20 innings in USA. In WI, he owns 216 runs across six matches at a fine strike rate of 161.19. He owns two fifties in WI and one in USA.