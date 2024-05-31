Next Article

Revisiting the best spells in T20 World Cup finals

What's the story Fans have their eyes on the calendar with the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup being around the corner. The ninth edition of the gala competition will get underway on June 1 with West Indies and USA being the hosts. A total of 20 teams will feature in the competition. Meanwhile, here we revisit the best bowling spells in the finals of the T20 WC.

#4

Irfan Pathan - 3/16 versus Pakistan, 2007

Irfan Pathan was instrumental to India's triumph in the inaugural edition in 2007. In the high-voltage final versus Pakistan in Johannesburg, the left-arm seamer ran through their middle order to claim 3/16 in four overs. Dashers like Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, and Yasir Arafat became his victim as Pakistan were folded for 152 while chasing 158.

#3

Sam Curran - 3/12 versus Pakistan, 2022

England all-rounder Sam Curran took three wickets against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 WC final in Melbourne. The left-arm pacer drew the first blood for England by sending back Mohammad Rizwan. The former came back to dismiss Shan Masood and Mohammad Nawaz. His 3/12 in fours overs meant Pakistan were restricted to 137/8. England later won by five wickets.

#2

Ajantha Mendis - 4/12 versus West Indies, 2012

Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis holds the record for bagging the best bowling figures in the T20 World Cup finals. The mystery spinner claimed 4/12 against West Indies in the 2012 final in Colombo. Swashbucklers like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell were his victims. However, WI successfully defended the total to claim their maiden T20 World Cup title.

#1

Sunil Narine - 3/9 versus Sri Lanka, 2012

Mendis's heroics in the 2012 final were defied by Sunil Narine's sensational spell. Chasing 138 for victory, the Lankans looked nowhere near the hunt as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Narine sent back the well-set Mahela Jayawardene for 33 before knocking over Nuwan Kulasekara and Lasith Malinga. He finished with 3/9 in 3.4 overs as the Lankans were folded for just 101.