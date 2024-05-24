Next Article

USA have sealed the T20I series versus Bangladesh (Source: X/@IPL)

These Associate teams boast T20I wins over Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:31 pm May 24, 202412:31 pm

What's the story The USA cricket team scripted history on Friday (May 24) as they sealed the ongoing three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The American side won the series opener by five wickets before clinching the second game by six runs. This was USA's maiden T20I series win over a full-member team. Meanwhile, here are the associate teams with T20I wins over Bangladesh.

#1

Ireland's triumph in the 2010 T20 WC

Ireland didn't have the full-member status when they defeated the Tigers in the 2010 ICC T20 World Cup. Trent Johnston's 3/20 meant Bangladesh could only compile 137/8 while batting first in Nottingham. The Irish team (138/4) chased down the target with 10 balls to spare thanks to Niall O'Brien (40) and Kevin O'Brien (39*).

#2

Scotland have two wins in this regard

Scotland have upset Bangladesh twice in the T20I format. Richie Berrington's 100 helped Scotland post 162/7 in the 2012 Hague T20I. Bangladesh were bundled out for 128 in reply. Scotland thrashed Bangladesh once again in the 2021 T20 WC. Chasing 141 in Al Amerat, Bangladesh were restricted to 134/7. Chris Greaves claimed two wickets besides contributing with a 28-ball 45.

#3

Hong Kong's triumph in 2014 T20 WC

The only T20I meeting between Bangladesh and Hong Kong to date took place in the 2014 T20 WC. Nadeem Ahmed's 4/21 meant the hosts were folded for just 108 while batting first in Chattogram. Though Hong Kong lost eight wickets while chasing the mediocre total, they eventually prevailed with two balls to spare. Munir Dar (36) top scored for them.

#4

Netherlands' stunning one-wicket triumph

Besides Scotland, Netherlands also upset Bangladesh in a 2012 T20I match in Hague. Bangladesh were folded for just 128 while batting first as Tamim Iqbal (50) and Mahmudullah (41) played fighting knocks. Though opener Michael Swart scored 61, Netherlands crossed the line on the very final delivery. The Dutch won the low-scoring thriller by a solitary wicket.

#5

USA's series win over Bangladesh

USA have joined this elite list with their recent series win over Bangladesh. Towhid Hridoy's 58 in the series opener went in vain as USA chased down 154 with five wickets in hand. Harmeet Singh starred with a fiery 33 off 13 balls. USA defended 144 in the second game as pacer Ali Khan took a three-wicket haul.