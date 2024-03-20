Next Article

Kusal Mendis is a vital cog for Sri Lanka (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Tests 2024: Decoding the key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:15 pm Mar 20, 202403:15 pm

What's the story Bangladesh host Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, starting March 22. The first match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. The second encounter starts from March 30 onward at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Bangladesh saw Mushfiqur Rahim get ruled out with a thumb injury. Sri Lanka see Wanindu Hasaranga miss out with suspension. Here's more.

H2H record

18-1 win-loss record for Sri Lanka over Bangladesh

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have met on 24 occasions in the longest format. Sri Lanka have claimed 18 wins to Bangladesh's one solitary victory. A total of five matches have been drawn. The last duel between the two sides was held in Bangladesh where Sri Lanka prevailed 1-0 in a two match series. SL have won each of the last three series against Bangladesh.

BAN squad

Najmul Hossain Shanto leads Bangladesh

Bangladesh squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Litton Das, Mominul Haque Showrab, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mushfik Hasan, Nahid Rana.

Information

Sri Lanka's squad for the Test series

Sri Lanka squad for the series: Dhananjaya De Silva (c), Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Gunasekara.

Mendis

Mendis is two shy of the 4,000-run mark

Kusal Mendis is a vital cog for the Lankans. In 61 matches, he owns 3,998 runs at 36.34 with the help of nine tons and 17 fifties. He is two shy of the 4,000-run mark. As per ESPNcricinfo, in six matches versus Bangladesh, Mendis has clocked 638 runs at 63.80 (100s: 2, 50s: 2).

Duo

Chandimal and Karunaratne are SL's clutch batters

Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal owns 5,402 runs from 77 matches at 43.91 with the help of 15 tons and 25 fifties. He is 98 shy of scoring 5,500 runs. Veteran Dimuth Karnaratne has clocked 6,740 runs from 87 matches at 41.34. He can surpass the legendary Sanath Jayasuriya in terms of runs (6,973) and become Sri Lanka's fourth-highest scorer in the format.

Bangladesh

These Bangladesh batters are approaching milestones

Bangladesh's Mominul Haque is closing in on 4,000 runs. He has 3,883 runs at 38.06. He could become the fourth Bangladesh player to achieve this feat. Najmul Hossain Shanto has scored 1,449 runs at 30.82. He is 51 shy of the 1,500-run mark. Senior player Litton Das is closing in on 2,500 runs. He owns 2,394 runs at 36.27.

Jayasuriya

Prabath Jayasuriya is nearing the 400 scalps in FC cricket

Among bowlers, spinner Prabath Jayasuriya is Sri Lanka's main weapon. In 10 matches, the 32-year-old left-arm spinner has accumulated 67 scalps at 26.17. He owns seven five-wicket hauls. Notably, Jayasuriya is two shy of 400 First-Class wickets. He owns 398 wickets at 25.70. He owns 31 five-wicket hauls under his belt in the longest format.

Information

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam is aiming to reach these landmarks

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam has 192 scalps from 44 matches at an average of 31.25. He is eighty short of becoming the second Bangladesh bowler with 200-plus wickets in Tests. Meanwhile, he is also closing in on 450 FC wickets (446).

Series

The series is part of the WTC 2023-25 cycle

In the overall World Test Championship, Karunaratne is Sri Lanka's top scorer with 2,160 runs at 49.09. He has six tons and 12 fifties from 45 innings (24 matches). Litton is Bangladesh's top scorer with 1,441 runs at 43.66. He owns three tons and nine fifties from 19 matches. Taijul has 70 scalps for Bangladesh at 34.04. Ramesh Mendis owns 52 scalps for SL.

Poll