By Parth Dhall 02:19 pm Mar 20, 2024

What's the story Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Gujarat Titans in their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) opening clash at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya will lead the Paltans after returning to the franchise in a record-breaking trade. It remains to be seen if he can bring back MI's golden days. Here we decode MI's Probable XI for their opener.

Suryakumar

Suryakumar could miss first few matches

In a blow to Mumbai Indians, star batter Suryakumar Yadav will likely miss the first few games of IPL 2024. As per a Cricbuzz report, the National Cricket Academy did not give clearance to Suryakumar, who underwent sports hernia surgery in January. SKY underwent a fitness test on March 19 and will re-appear for the same in two days.

Openers

Rohit, Ishan to open

MI have a star-studded top order, with Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma bolstering it. Rohit, who has been in sublime form across formats, would want to make the most of it. His opening partner and wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan is also an experienced campaigner in white-ball cricket. However, he is yet to play competitive cricket this year. The duo makes an explosive opening pair.

Batters

A power-packed batting line-up

Tilak Varma, who remains in the scheme of things for India, would come in at number three. The left-handed batter strikes at over 140 in T20 cricket. MI could unleash the talented Dewald Brevis in SKY's absence. The former can go after the bowlers from the start. Skipper Hardik, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, and Shams Mulani could form the next set of batters.

Information

Presence of potent all-rounders

While Hardik remains pivotal to MI's bowling line-up, Shepherd (fast bowler) and Mulani (left-arm spinner) can also roll their arms over. Notably, Mulani took 35 wickets in the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy. Even Tilak Varma can come in handy with his off-break.

Bowlers

Bumrah, Coetzee could start the proceedings

Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah is one of MI's biggest strengths. His propensity to bowl magically in the Powerplay and at the death is indispensable. South African seamer Gerald Coetzee, who shone in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, will likely be MI's other frontline seamer. While Hardik and Shepherd cater to the pace department, a resurgent Piyush Chawla holds the spin attack.

Information

MI's Probable XI for GT match

MI's Probable XI for GT match: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Hardik Pandya (captain), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, and Jasprit Bumrah.