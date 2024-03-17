Next Article

(Image source: X/@wplt20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore crowned champions of WPL 2024: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 11:01 pm Mar 17, 2024

What's the story Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals to claim the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) title. The Royal Challengers successfully chased down 114 after bowling them out in the final. Shreyanka Patil starred with four wickets as DC slumped from 64/0 in 113/10 in no time. It is worth noting that RCB have won their first-ever T20 tournament (men or women). Here are the stats.

Match

How did the final pan out?

Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma aced the first seven overs (64/0), electing to bat. However, the eighth over saw Sophie Molineux dismissing Shafali (44), Jemimah Rodrigues, and Alice Capsey. Patil sent back Lanning before the DC batters fell like a pack of cards. In response, Smriti Mandhana (31) and Sophie Devine (32) powered RCB. Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry later got RCB home.

Patil

Patil takes four wickets

While Molineux uprooted DC's top three, spinner Shreyanka Patil did the damage thereafter. The latter first dismissed DC skipper Lanning and then weaved her magic in the second half. Minnu Mani (87/7), Arundhati Reddy (113/9), and Taniya Bhatia (113/10) were Patil's next scalps. Patil was clearly the pick of RCB's bowlers, bagging figures worth 4/12 in 3.3 overs.

Record

Best bowling figures in WPL final

Patil now has the best figures by a bowler in the WPL final. She has become the first-ever bowler to take a four-wicket haul in this regard. Notably, Patil also finished with the most wickets in WPL 2024. She took home the Purple Cap, having scalped 13 scalps from eight games at 12.07. Asha Sobhana (12) and Molineux (12) follow Patil on this tally.

Information

Multiple four-fers in WPL

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Patil has become the first player to take multiple four-wicket hauls in WPL history. Her other four-fer came against the same opposition a week ago. She took four wickets as the Capitals racked up 181/5 in 20 overs.

Powerplay

Highest Powerplay score in WPL finals

Shafali and Lanning helped DC score 61/0 in the first six overs (0-6). This is now the highest Powerplay score in the WPL 2024 final. Shafali did the bulk of scoring, having slammed a 21-ball 42 (2 fours and 3 sixes). Molineux turned the tide for the Royal Challengers as she got rid of Shafali, Rodrigues, and Capsey within four balls.

Perry

Match-winner Perry bags Orange Cap

Perry played a match-winning knock for RCB in the all-important final. She got the Royal Challengers over the line despite losing Mandhana and Devine. The Aussie all-rounder slammed an unbeaten 37-ball 35 (4 fours). Perry also ended up bagging the Orange Cap. She racked up 347 runs from nine games at an average of 69.40 (two half-centuries).

Finals

RCB script history

As mentioned, RCB have won their first-ever T20 tournament (men or women). Their men's side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are yet to win the trophy since the tournament started in 2008. RCB Men also took part in the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20 but failed to win the trophy. RCB, who played their first-ever WPL final, have won in the second edition.