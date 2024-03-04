Next Article

Satghare replaced Hemalatha in the GG XI

Who is WPL's first-ever concussion substitute Sayali Satghare? Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:27 pm Mar 04, 202403:27 pm

What's the story Sayali Satghare on Sunday (March 3) became the first-ever concussion substitute in the history of the Women's Premier League. She came in the XI after batter Dayalan Hemalatha was ruled out of Gujarat Giants's clash against Delhi Capitals after suffering a concussion. This was Satghare's maiden outing in WPL. She is a seam-bowling all-rounder. Here we decode her profile.

Hemalatha

Hemalatha suffered concussion in 15th over

Hemalatha sustained a blow on the forehead in the 15th over of the Capitals's innings. She went for a catch at deep mid-wicket after Jess Jonassen went for a big shot off Kathryn Bryce's delivery. Hemalatha could not hold on to the catch as the ball burst through her hands and hit her forehead. She subsequently left the field and did not return thereafter.

Satghare

Satghare batted at number 10

Satghare was approved as Hemalatha's replacement as she became eligible to bat during Giants's chase of 164. The 23-year-old arrived to bat at number 10 in Bengaluru. Satghare could only manage an unbeaten run-a-ball seven as the Giants lost the contest by 25 runs. Notably, Satghare did not bowl in the contest.

Details

Satghare came in as Gautam's replacement

Notably, Satghare was not a part of GG's initial squad for the ongoing tournament. She came in as a replacement for uncapped all-rounder Kashvee Gautam, who bagged a record sum of Rs. 2 crore in the WPL 2024 auction. As mentioned, Satghare plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit. She would be raring to shine in WPL if more opportunities come her way.

Stats

All-round show in Senior Women's One Day Trophy

Notably, Satghare was at her all-round best during the Senior Women's One Day Trophy in January this year. With 260 runs across seven games at a brilliant average of 52, she was Mumbai's highest run-getter at the event. She even struck a century against Arunachal Pradesh. The youngster also picked up 10 wickets with her right-arm pace at an economy of 3.31.

Summary

A look at the match summary

Despite losing Shafali Verma early, DC had a flying start. Alice Capsey smashed a quickfire 27(17), with Meg Lanning (55) shining forth. DC had eight wickets after crossing the 100-run mark, but the second half saw them lose six for 58 runs. GG kept the scoreboard in check but were down to 73/5. Ashleigh Gardner's 40 went in vain as GG fell short.