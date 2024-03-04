Next Article

Tanush Kotian returned unbeaten on 89 (Image source: X/@BCCIdomestic)

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai spinner Tanush Kotian records successive 50+ scores

By Parth Dhall 03:12 pm Mar 04, 202403:12 pm

What's the story Mumbai spinner Tanush Kotian continues his all-round exploits in the ongoing Ranji Trophy knockouts. After slamming a historic ton in the quarter-final, Kotian smashed an unbeaten 89 in the semi-final against Tamil Nadu. Batting at number 10, the 25-year-old bowling all-rounder took Mumbai from 211/8 to 378 in the first innings. Tamil Nadu were bundled out for 146 after electing to bat.

Knock

Another rescuing knock from Kotian

Mumbai, suffering a batting collapse, were down to 106/7 in the first innings. However, Shardul Thakur rescued them with a counter-attacking century. Thakur stitched a century stand with Hardik Tamore and then added 79 runs with Kotian. Kotian held his end despite losing Thakur (290/9) and took Mumbai past 378 alongside Tushar Deshpande (26). Kotian smashed a 126-ball 89* (12 fours).

Record

Kotian entered record books in quarter-final

Kotian has been making waves in the ongoing Ranji Trophy knockouts. Mumbai's last batting pair of Kotian and Deshpande scripted history on Day 5 against Baroda in the quarter-final. Both players hammered crucial centuries in their magnificent 232-run partnership for the 10th wicket. Kotian and Deshpande slammed their maiden First-Class hundreds while registering the second-highest 10th-wicket partnership in the Ranji Trophy.

Stats

Over 1,000 runs with the bat

With a century against Baroda (120*), Kotian completed 1,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He now owns 12 fifty-plus scores in red-ball cricket (11 half-centuries). Predominantly a bowling all-rounder, Kotian has scalped more than 60 scalps from 24 FC matches. While his bowling average is under 30, the tally includes two five-wicket hauls. Kotian made his FC debut in the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy.