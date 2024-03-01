Next Article

Mark Adair registers best match figures for Ireland (Tests): Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:46 pm Mar 01, 202403:46 pm

What's the story Star pacer Mark Adair has scripted history as he has become the first Ireland bowler to scalp eight wickets in a Test match. While he claimed a brilliant fifer in the first innings of the ongoing one-off Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, he dented the hosts with three more scalps in his second outing. Here are further details.

Five-wicket haul

A remarkable fifer for Adair

Adair took five wickets and conceded just 39 runs in 16.5 overs in the first innings. The Ireland seamer got rid of Noor Ali Zadran (7) and Rahmat Shah (0) in the same over early on. His next three scalps were Rahmanullah Gurbaz (5), Zia-ur-Rehman (6), and Zahir Khan (0). His efforts meant the Afghan team was folded for 155 while batting first.

Three-fer

Three scalps in his second outing

Adair drew the first blood for Ireland in his second outing as well, dismissing Ibrahim Zadran for 12. He dismissed Rahmat for the second time in the match as the latter managed nine runs on this occasion. Half-centurion and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (55) was his final victim as the pacer finished with 3/56 in 16 overs. The Afghan side was restricted to 218.

Milestone

Best Test figures for an Ireland bowler

Adair, who registered match figures worth 8/95 in 32.5 overs, became the first Irishman to claim eight wickets in a Test match. Andy McBrine (7/170 versus Bangladesh in 2023) is the only other Ireland bowler to claim at least seven wickets in a Test. Adair's previous best match figures of 6/98 were recorded against England at Lord's (2019).

Stats

Third Ireland bowler with a Test fifer

Adair became only the third Ireland bowler to claim a Test fifer. He joined McBrine and Tim Murtagh on this list. During the game, Adair also became the highest wicket-taker for Ireland in the format. He went past McBrine, who owns 14 scalps. Adair has now raced to 18 wickets for Ireland from five Tests at 28.94.

Feat

Adair goes past Kevin O'Brien

Adair unlocked another achievement during the game. He is now Ireland's second-highest wicket-taker in international cricket. Adair went past Kevin O'Brien, who took 172 wickets across formats in his career. The former now has 176 wickets from 125 international games at an average of 25.49. Adair is only behind George Dockrell (192), Ireland's highest wicket-taker across formats.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Afghanistan were folded for 155 while batting first. Ibrahim (53) and Karim Janat (41*) were Afghanistan's chief contributors. In reply, Ireland posted 263 thanks to Paul Stirling (52) and Curtis Campher (49). Zia-ur-Rehman starred with a fifer. As mentioned, Afghanistan managed 218 in their second outing thanks to Shahidi's 55 and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 46. Ireland have been set a target of 111 runs.