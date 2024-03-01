Next Article

Hashmatullah Shahidi is closing in on 500 Test runs

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi slams his second Test fifty

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:22 pm Mar 01, 202402:22 pm

What's the story Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi scored a crucial fifty in the third innings of the ongoing one-off Test against Ireland in Abu Dhabi. While he returned unbeaten on 53 on Day 2, he could only add two runs to his overnight total on Day 3 morning. He ended up scoring 55 off 107 balls (5 boundaries). This was his second Test fifty. Here is more.

Knock

A handy knock from Shahidi's blade

In their second innings, Afghanistan lost Ibrahim Zadran (12) and Rahmat Shah (9) before the 10-over mark. Noor Ali Zadran (32) joined Shahidi as they added 55 runs. The latter then held his end and completed his fifty in the final session of Day 2. Shahidi took Afghanistan past 100 alongside Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46). The duo added 47 runs for the fourth wicket.

Stats

Second fifty for Shahidi

Playing his eighth Test, the southpaw has raced to 485 runs at 44.09. The tally now includes two fifties and a ton. Only Rahmat (578) and Ibrahim (541) own more Test runs in Afghanistan colors. Notably, Shahidi is Afghanistan's only double-centurion in Tests. Overall in First-Class cricket, he has raced to 1,720 runs, averaging around 43. The tally includes six tons and five fifties.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Afghanistan were folded for 155 while batting first. Ibrahim (53) and Karim Janat (41*) were Afghanistan's major contributors with the bat. Mark Adair claimed a five-wicket haul. In reply, Ireland posted 263 thanks to Paul Stirling (52) and Curtis Campher (49). Zia-ur-Rehman starred with a fifer. At the time of writing, Afghanistan have crossed the 180-run mark but have lost seven wickets as well.