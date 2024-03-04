Next Article

Ben Sears has played 13 T20Is for New Zealand

Who is New Zealand pacer Ben Sears? Decoding his stats

By Parth Dhall 02:06 pm Mar 04, 202402:06 pm

What's the story New Zealand pacer Ben Sears is set to make his Test debut in the second game against Australia in Christchurch, starting March 8. He replaces Will O'Rourke, who has been ruled out of the Test with a hamstring injury. New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed that Sears is a like-for-like replacement for O'Rourke. The former has already played 13 T20Is for the Black Caps.

Story

The first impression

Wellington side head coach Glenn Pocknall first spotted Sears when he was 13. Sears, who was playing a match for Hutt International Boys' School (HIBS), immediately caught attention with his express pace. Pocknall revealed that Sears hit the stumps four times in five overs in that match. Sears's professional career as a fast bowler was up and running thereon.

Information

A blend of pace and variations

Sears is among the bowlers who can touch the 145 KPH-mark across formats. As seen from his exploits so far, the New Zealand seamer also has the required variations to excel in T20 cricket.

Stats

A look at his domestic numbers

Sears's professional journey started with List A cricket, in October 2018. He featured in the Ford Trophy. Within months, the NZ seamer made his First-Class and T20 debut. In 19 First-Class games, Sears has snapped up 58 wickets at an average of 27.03 (two fifers). He owns 40 and 49 scalps in List A and T20 cricket, respectively. Sears averages 19.61 in T20s.

International

A maiden international call-up

In August 2021, Sears received his maiden international call-up. He was included in New Zealand's side for the white-ball tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh, with the regulars being unavailable. Sears made his T20I debut in the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka. As of now, he has picked up 16 wickets from 13 T20Is at an average of 20.06 (ER: 7.82).

Test

Sears set to play in whites

Over two years after his T20I debut, Sears is line to play Test cricket. The NZ seamer troubled the Australians with pace and bounce in the recently-concluded T20I series (three wickets from two games). Sears is expected to replicate this in the 2nd Test in Christchurch. He will accompany skipper Tim Southee, Matt Henry, and Scott Kuggeleijn in the pace attack.