Who will replace injured Devon Conway in IPL 2024?

By Parth Dhall 12:47 pm Mar 04, 202412:47 pm

What's the story In a major blow to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), star opener Devon Conway could miss the first half of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). It has been learned that Conway would undergo surgery on his left thumb this week, which rules him out for at least eight weeks. The New Zealand batter sustained the thumb injury during the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Conway has been CSK's mainstay opener ever since they bought him at the 2022 mega auction for Rs. 1 crore. His opening partnerships with Ruturaj Gaikwad have been pivotal to CSK's success in the tournament. As per Cricbuzz, Conway will likely be unavailable for more than half the IPL 2024, starting March 22. He has been sidelined for at least eight weeks.

Injury

What about Conway's T20 World Cup availability?

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead confirmed that Conway had a fracture in the joint of his left thumb. The latter injured himself in 2nd T20I against Australia. A surgery now rules him out for eight weeks. As a result, he will be unavailable for CSK until May. However, he could fit in time for the ICC T20 World Cup in June.

NZ

Ben Sears to make his debut

With Conway being ruled out, seamer Ben Sears is set to make his Test debut for New Zealand in the second game against Australia, starting March 8 in Christchurch. Stead stated that Sears is a like-for-like replacement for Will O'Rourke, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury. This rules out a possibility of Neil Wagner playing a farewell Test.

Stats

Over 670 runs in IPL 2024

Conway was sensational for the Yellow Army in IPL 2024. He batted well and was determined to give CSK solid starts along with his opening partner Gaikwad. The NZ batter compiled 672 runs and was the third-highest run-getter of the season. Conway was only behind Shubman Gill (890) and Faf du Plessis (730). He slammed six fifties this season (SR: 139.70).

Information

Conway owns over 900 IPL runs

As of now, Conway has racked up 924 runs from 23 IPL matches at an average of 48.63 for CSK. He has a healthy strike rate of 141.28 in the tournament. While Conway owns nine IPL fifties, he eyes his maiden ton.

Replacement

What about his replacement?

The CSK team management is known for keeping the core intact. Therefore, it is yet to be ascertained if the Yellow Army will announce a replacement for Conway. As far as New Zealand are concerned, they have brought in left-handed batter Henry Nicholls as his replacement. CSK can also target several players, including Australia's Josh Inglis and England's Phil Salt among others.