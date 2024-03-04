Next Article

Pat Cummins has returned with 45 IPL wickets

IPL 2024: Pat Cummins replaces Aiden Markram as SRH skipper

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:06 pm Mar 04, 202412:06 pm

What's the story Australia's World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins will lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The Australian speedster replaces Aiden Markram as SRH's new skipper after they broke the bank to secure him at the 2024 IPL auction. Notably, this will be Cummins's maiden IPL stint as captain and his third overall team in the competition.

Context

Why does this story matter?

SRH finished last in IPL 2023, winning only four out of 14 matches under the captaincy of Markram. The Sunrisers have failed to reach the playoffs in the last three seasons, and the management decided to shake things up by making Cummins the new leader. It will also allow Markram to focus on his game as he continues to be a vital player.

Twitter Post

SRH makes the announcement on X

Record

Second-most costliest player in IPL history

SRH scripted history when they dished out Rs. 20.50 crore for Cummins at the 2024 IPL auction. It was the first time in IPL history that a player fetched over Rs. 20 crore. They went all in for his all-round ability and exceptional repertoire. Soon his record was broken by Mitchell Starc, who was roped in by KKR for a whopping Rs. 24.75 crore.

Pat Cummins

Cummins led Australia to multiple ICC titles in 2023

Cummins has grown into the leadership role as Australia's captain last year as he guided them to multiple ICC titles. Under his leadership, the Kangaroos defeated India in the World Test Championship final. Later, his Men in Yellow won the 2023 ODI World Cup in India in the most epic fashion. Considering his laurels, Cummins has been selected as SRH's new leader.

Aiden Markram

A forgettable IPL 2023 for SRH

Sunrisers finished last in IPL 2023 under the leadership of Markram. Things didn't work out for SRH as they could only secure four wins in the entirety of the season. Hence, there were questions about Markram's capability as a captain. Although Markram won back-to-back SA20 titles with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the SRH management decided to pass the baton to Cummins.

Stats

Decoding Cummins's IPL numbers

Cummins has featured in 42 IPL matches, claiming 45 wickets. The speedster has scalped a solitary four-wicket haul. He returned with 15 scalps in IPL 2017 for DC. He has hammered 379 runs, smashing three fifties in the competition. Cummins owns the joint second-fastest IPL fifty in 14 balls for KKR against MI. In 130 T20s, he has amassed 145 wickets and 721 runs.