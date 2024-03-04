Next Article

Dybala has been the top scorer for Roma with 12 goals (Photo credit: X/@OfficialASRoma)

Paulo Dybala: Decoding his Serie A 2023-24 season in stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:10 am Mar 04, 202402:10 am

What's the story Paulo Dybala was instrumental once again for AS Roma in their 4-1 demolition of Monza on matcday 27 of the 2023-24 Serie A season. Roma moved into fifth in the standings and remain in contention for a Champions League spot with 11 matches to go. Dybala has been a leading figure at Roma this season. Here we decode his stats in Serie A 2023-24.

Performance

A goal and an assist against Monza

Roma went ahead in the 38th minute with Romelu Lukaku assisting Lorenzo Pellegrini. Four minutes later, Dybala found Lukaku, who added a second. Dybala scored Roma's third goal in the 63rd minute before he was subbed off in the 77th minute. Moments later, Leandro Paredes converted a penalty to make it 4-0. Andrea Carboni managed a consolation goal for Monza.

Numbers

12 goals and 7 assists in Serie A 2023-24

Dybala has been the top scorer for Roma with 12 goals from 19 games. He also owns seven assists (highest). As per Opta, 10 of his goals have been from inside the box. He smashed home six penalties. He has clocked 36 shots (excluding blocks) with 21 of them on target. He has created 33 chances and owns an 84.28% pass accuracy.

Information

20 goals involvement for Roma this season in all competitions

Dybala has 13 goals and seven assists in all competitions for Roma this season, taking his goals involvement to 20. His only other goal came in the Coppa Italia. He has played 26 matches this season.

Do you know?

Dybala impressed in his debut season at Roma

Dybala joined Roma from Juventus in the summer of 2022. In his debut season, he smashed 18 goals across competitions in addition to 7 assists. He managed 12 goals and six assists in Serie A. Overall, he owns 45 goals involvement for Roma.

Overall numbers

Dybala has scored 122 career goals in Serie A

Dybala featured in 61 Serie A matches for Palermo, scoring a total of 16 goals. He joined Juventus in 2015 and spent seven seasons there. In 210 Serie A games for Juventus, the Argentine clocked a total of 82 goals. With his 24 Serie A goals for Roma, he has taken his overall tally in the competition to 122.