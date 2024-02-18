Rayo Vallecano held Real Madrid to a 1-1 stalemate in the La Liga encounter (Photo credit: X/@LaLigaEN)

La Liga, Rayo Vallecano hold Real Madrid 1-1: Key stats

What's the story Rayo Vallecano held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw at home on matchday 25 of the 2023-24 La Liga on Sunday. Joselu netted an early goal for the visitors in the third minute but Raul de Tomas' equalizer from the spot helped Vallecano earn a crucial point from the fixture. Dani Carvajal was later sent off as Real Madrid failed to find a winner.

As per Opta, Joselu is the first Spanish player to score eight goals for Real Madrid in their opening 25 games in La Liga since Alvaro Morata achieved it in the 2017-18 season. Morata also scored eight goals. The experienced striker has now scored 14 goals for Real Madrid in 35 appearances in the ongoing season across all competitions.

Real Madrid have now extended their unbeaten streak in La Liga to 19 games and it was a historic moment for them as this is the first time they have gone 19 games unbeaten in the La Liga under Carlo Ancelotti. Meanwhile, Vallecano's De Tomas became the first player to score from a set-piece against Real Madrid in La Liga in the 2023-24 season.