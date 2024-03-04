Next Article

Multan Sultans batter Usman Khan stood tall for his side (Photo credit: X/@MultanSultans)

Usman Khan slams his second PSL century, joins these names

By Rajdeep Saha 01:10 am Mar 04, 202401:10 am

What's the story Multan Sultans batter Usman Khan stood tall for his side in match number 19 of the Pakistan Super League 2024 season on Sunday. He powered his side with a knock off an unbeaten 106 from just 59 balls versus Karachi Kings. Notably, Usman has now registered his second ton in the PSL. Sultans went on to win the match by 20 runs. Here's more.

Knock

A brilliant knock from Usman's blade

Sultans lost Reeza Hendricks early on (16/1) before Usman joined hands with skipper Mohammad Rizwan. Both players played as per the situation and went on to add a mammoth 148-run stand for the second wicket. Rizwan took his time and faced 44 balls for his 58. Usman was the aggressor and went hard from the start. His hammered 10 fours and five sixes.

Record

Usman becomes sixth player with two-plus tons, surpasses 500 runs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Usman has now joined the likes of Jason Roy, Sharjeel Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman with two centuries in the competition. Only Kamran Akmal owns more centuries (3). Usman also surpassed the 500-run mark in the tournament. Playing his 13th match, he has scored 533 runs at 44.41. He owns a strike rate of 162.5.

Information

Usman owns the fastest century in PSL

Usman holds the record for the fastest century in the PSL. He attained the feat against Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2023 season. Usman clocked a 36-ball century before finishing on 120 from 56 deliveries. He owned a strike rate of 279.06.

Runs

Usman owns a strike rate of 178.51 in PSL 2024

Playing just his third match of the 2024 PSL campaign, Usman has smashed 216 runs at an average of 108. His strike rate is a phenomenal 178.51. Usman has smashed 27 fours and seven sixes. In the preceding contest, he hit a sensational 96-run knock versus the Lahore Qalandars. Before that, the talented player hit 14 runs against the Gladiators.

Information

3rd century for Usman in the 20-over format

In 32 matches in the 20-over format, Usman has smashed 993 runs at 34.24. He clobbered his third century and also owns the same number of fifties. He owns a strike rate of 144.96.

Do you know?

Usman smashes this partnership record

Usman and Rizwan have registered the highest second-wicket stand for the Sultans in the PSL. Notably, Usman and Rizwan also boast the highest opening stand for the franchise (157 runs versus the Gladiators in March 2023).

Summary

A look at the match summary

Rizwan played the anchor role in a massive stand alongside Usman, who appeared to be in free flow. But once Rizwan was dismissed, the Karachi Kings did well to restrict the Sultans to 189/3 in 20 overs. In response, the Kings managed 169/7. Shan Masood (36) and Shoaib Malik (38) recovered the innings but fell in quick succession. Usama Mir managed 2/29.