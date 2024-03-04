Next Article

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has completed 150 Premier League matches (Photo credit: X/@B_Fernandes8)

Bruno Fernandes completes 150 Premier League matches: Decoding his stats

What's the story Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has completed 150 Premier League matches. He achieved the milestone on matchday 27 of the Premier League 2023-24 season against Manchester City at the Etihad. Notably, it wasn't a happy occasion for Fernandes as he saw his side lose 3-1. However, he provided an assist for Marcus Rashford, who scored the opener in the tie. Here's more.

An assist in his 150th match

Andre Onana spotted Fernandes and launched a long shot with the midfielder collecting the loose ball outside the City area. He offloaded the ball to Rashford, who belted in a right-footed shot that beat Ederson.

47 goals and 39 assists in the Premier League

Fernandes now owns 47 goals and 39 assists for Manchester United in the Premier League. He has scored 16 penalties and one freekick. Out of his 412 shots, 158 have been on target. Fernandes has smashed the woodwork on 15 occasions. He has created 82 big chances and 521 accurate long balls. He owns 257 tackles, 99 interceptions and 150 clearances.

Decoding his stats in the ongoing Premier League season

Fernandes has played 26 matches in the ongoing season, scoring three goals and providing six assists. He has clocked 25 shots on target from 66 attempts. Fernandes has missed five big chances, in addition to creating 12. He has provided 100 accurate long balls. He owns 56 tackles, 20 interceptions, and 32 clearances. He has enjoyed 18 successful 50/50s.

How did the match pan out?

Rashford helped United take an early lead before City grew into the match and dominated the scenes. Erling Haaland missed a sitter just ahead of half-time. United failed to show any resistance in the second half with Phil Foden scoring a brace before Rodri assisted Haaland for the third. City didn't allow United a sniff and clocked their 19th win of the season.