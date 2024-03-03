Next Article

Phil Foden scored a superb brace (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Phil Foden shines as Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-1

By Rajdeep Saha 11:29 pm Mar 03, 202411:29 pm

What's the story A superb brace from Phil Foden helped Manchester City beat arch-rivals Manchester United at the Etihad on matchday 27 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Marcus Rashford put United ahead from nowhere in the eighth minute. United somehow held on to the lead until half-time. Foden scored in the 56th minute before adding another. Erling Haaland scored in injury-time to make it 3-1.

Defeat for Erik ten Hag in his 100th match

Erik ten Hag managed his 100th match for Manchester United in all competitions since joining in the summer of 2022. He has so far collected 61 wins, 28 defeats and 11 draws as manager of Manchester United. In the Premier League, he owns 37 wins, 8 draws, and 20 defeats. United have scored 95 goals, besides conceding 81.

Foden and Haaland continue to haunt United

As per Opta, since the start of last season, the most goals scored by a player against a specific opponent in the Premier League is 6 each by Foden and Haaland versus Manchester United.

Haaland races to 80 goals for Man City

Haaland scored his 18th goal in the Premier League 2023-24 season. He also owns five assists. Overall, the former Borussia Dortmund ace owns 54 goals in the Premier League. Haaland now owns 28 goals and six assists for City in all competitions this season. Overall, the youngster has raced to 80 goals for the club since joining in the summer of 2022.

Foden clocks this record for City

Playing his 156th Premier League match, Foden owns 46 goals and 25 assists. He has hit double digits this season, racing to 11 goals (A7). In the ongoing season, he has 17 goals and 10 assists. It's now his best scoring return in a single campaign for Man City. His previous best was 16 goals in the 2020-21 season.

Unwanted records for United

Manchester United have lost a Premier League game in which they led at half-time for the first time since September 2014, (5-3) against Leicester City (5-3). As per Opta, they have ended their run of 143 unbeaten games when ahead at the break in the competition since then (W123 D20). United have lost five of their last six meetings with City in the league.

United continue to leak goals in

United have now conceded 39 goals this season from 27 Premier League matches and own a goal difference of -2 (scored 37). United have scored 59 goals and let in 59 goals in all competitions this season.

Key numbers for Rashford and Fernandes

Rashford scored his 82nd Premier League goal for United, including six this season. Bruno Fernandes clocked an assist for Rashford in what was his 150th Premier League appearance. He owns 47 goals and 39 assists from 150 Premier League matches. In the ongoing season, he has three goals and six assists in the Premier League.

How did the match pan out?

Andre Onana and Fernandes did well to set up Rashford, who scored a screamer early on. City grew into the match and tested United throughout. Haaland missed a sitter just ahead of half-time. United failed to show any resistance in the second half with Foden scoring a brace before Rodri assisted Haaland for the third. City didn't allow United a sniff.

One way traffic!

City had 27 attempts to United's two. Notably, Pep Guardiola's side managed eight shots on target against United. City dominated possession (74%) and clocked a 91% pass accuracy. City earned a total of 15 corners.

City maintain pressure on Liverpool

In terms of the standings, City are second with 62 points from 27 matches and are a point behind Liverpool. City are now the third side to score 60-plus goals this season (62) after Arsenal (62) and Liverpool (64). Guardiola's men claimed their 19th win whereas ten Hag saw United lose for the 11th time. United have lost 16 matches this season across competitions.