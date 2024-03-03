Next Article

Erik ten Hag is managing his 100th match for Manchester United (Photo credit: X/@manutd)

Erik ten Hag clocks 100 Manchester United matches as manager

By Rajdeep Saha 09:00 pm Mar 03, 202409:00 pm

What's the story Erik ten Hag is managing his 100th match for Manchester United in all competitions. He has hit the mark in Manchester United's Premier League encounter on matchday 27 against arch-rivals Manchester City on Sunday. He will hope his side come out strong and keep the champions quiet. United are 11 points adrift in terms of a Champions League berth for next season.

Debut season

A solid debut season for the Dutchman

Ten Hag joined United from Ajax in the summer of 2022. He had a defining debut season despite a poor start. He helped Manchester United finish third in the Premier League. Under his guidance, the Red Devils also reached the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. United won a trophy after six seasons with the Carabao Cup. United were the runners-up in the FA Cup.

2022-23 season

United's numbers in the 2022-23 season

United went on to finish with 75 points from 38 matches in the Premier League (W23 D6 L9). Ten Hag's men won five matches in the FA Cup before their loss to City in the final. United won all six of their matches in the Carabao Cup and kept five successive clean sheets. United played 12 matches (W8 D2 L2) in the Europa League.

Information

United won 42 matches last season

United won 41 matches in all competitions last season, losing 12 and drawing nine. United scored 108 goals across the four competitions, in addition to letting in 63 goals.

2023-24

United have been abysmal in the ongoing campaign

United are presently sixth in the Premier League 2023-24 season and are 11 points behind Aston Villa at fourth. Notably, they exited the Carabao Cup early and also bowed out of the UEFA Champions League group stage, finishing last in Group A. United's only possible route to a trophy could be the FA Cup, where they have reached a record 48th quarter-final.

2023-24 numbers

United's numbers in the 2023-24 season

United have already suffered 10 defeats in the Premier League 2023-24 season, besides managing two draws and 14 wins. They lost to Newcastle United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. United, who will face Liverpool in the FA Cup quarters, have won all three matches so far. In the Champions League, they won one match, lost four, and drew one.

Information

United have posted only 19 wins in the ongoing season

United have collected a total of just 19 wins in the 2023-24 season. Notably, they have suffered 15 defeats. 3 matches have been drawn. United have scored 58 goals and let in 56 goals.

Do you know?

Decoding his overall stats at United

Ten Hag has so far collected 61 wins, 27 defeats, and 11 draws as the manager of Manchester United. In the Premier League, he owns 37 wins, 8 draws, and 19 defeats. United have scored 94 goals, besides conceding 79.