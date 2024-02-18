Arsenal tamed sorry Burnley 5-0 on matchday 25 of the Premier League season (Photo credit: X/@Arsenal)

Arsenal attain these club records in 5-0 win over Burnley

What's the story Arsenal tamed sorry Burnley 5-0 on matchday 25 of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Saturday. Arsenal, who claimed a fifth successive league win since the start of the calendar year, have done so for the first time in the club's history. As per Opta, they have also registered successive 5-0-plus wins in the league for the first time in their club history.

Decoding Arsenal's five successive win since the start of January

Arsenal lost their final league game of the 2023 calendar year versus Fulham (2-1) on December 31. Since the start of January 2024, Arsenal have clocked wins over Crystal Palace (5-0), Nottingham Forest (2-1), Liverpool (3-1), West Ham (6-0) and now Burnley (5-0). Arsenal have scored 21 goals in this run of five successive wins, conceding two. In three matches, they claimed 5-0-plus wins.

Arsenal join Liverpool with this record in the Premier League

Arsenal have become the second side in Premier League history, after Liverpool, to score 5+ goals in consecutive away matches. Liverpool did so with successive 5-0 wins over Watford and Manchester United in October 2021.

Match stats and points table

Arsenal clocked 16 attempts with seven shots on target compared to Burnley's eight attempts and zero shots on target. Arsenal dominated ball possession (66%) and managed a pass accuracy of 86%. Mikel Arteta's men remain second with 55 points from 25 matches, two behind Liverpool. Arsenal have scored 58 goals (second-highest), picking up their 17th win. Meanwhile, Burnley are 19th, suffering an 18th defeat.

Arsenal post 5-0 win over Burnley

Skipper Martin Odegaard handed Arsenal a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute. Bukayo Saka then converted a penalty in the 41st minute as Arsenal sat comfortably at the break. Odegaard then assisted Saka for the third early in the second half. Belgian forward Leandro Trossard made it 4-0. A cool finish from Kai Havertz in the 78th minute saw Arsenal win 5-0.

Key Premier League stats for Odegaard, Saka and Havertz

Odegaard now has 28 goals and 19 assists in the Premier League. He now has 10-plus goals involvement (11) in the ongoing Premier League season. Odegaard owns five goals and six assists. Saka raced to 43 Premier League goals from 159 Premier League appearances, including 12 this season. Havertz scored his 24th Premier League goal, including five for Arsenal since moving from Chelsea.

Odegaard has been sensational since start of the 2022-23 season

Since the start of last season, Odegaard has been involved in 33 Premier League goals - 20 goals and 13 assists). Odegaard has owned the most hands in goals by a Premier League midfielder during this period.